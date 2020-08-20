LIVE BLOG: GCSE Results Day

Thousands of pupils across Stratford District are finding out their GCSE results today.

Last week’s A-level results were mired in controversy, but both the Government, schools and pupils will be hoping for a smoother process today.

We’ll bring you all the latest GCSE news from schools across the district here:

Kineton High School

Helen Bridge, headteacher at Kineton High School, said: “Congratulations to all the students at Kineton High School who have received their results today.

“They absolutely deserve every success after what has been a tumultuous lead up to the results day. We have been so proud of the year group; they had been working so hard this year prior to school closure, on making the most of the lead up to exams. This set of results gives them the recognition they deserve.

“Many thanks to all the staff and parents who’ve supported them on the way. We look forward to seeing many of them back in our Sixth Form in September.”

The Kingsley School

Mrs Christina McCullough, deputy head, said: “We are full of pride for all of our students and the exemplary way in which they have dealt with this very difficult year. These excellent results reflect the hard work of the students and the strong partnership between themselves, staff and parents.

“We are extremely proud of the well-rounded individuals they have become. They have conducted themselves with grace and courage and we look forward to seeing them continue to flourish in the future.”

The school said that of all grades, 27% were awarded at level 9-8 (A* equivalent), 51% at level 9-7 (A* – A equivalent) and 99.2% at level 9-4 (A* – C equivalent).

King Edward VI School

Bennet Carr, Headmaster at King Edward VI School, said: “Although denied the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in public examinations, the excellent results received by our students are well-deserved and testament to the wonderful commitment they have shown to their studies.

“They have once again demonstrated that co-curricular and academic involvement and success are mutually supportive and they can be rightly proud of their many and varied achievements. These results give our students an excellent foundation on which to build success at A Level and I look forward to following their progress alongside those who join us in the Sixth Form.”

Alcester Grammar School

“In the light of all that has gone on over the past week, I would simply like to congratulate our year 11 students on completing their first five years at AGS. The results process this year has given them an excellent set of grades that are fully merited. This year group was the first cohort of 150 to join us, and it has been great to give them the opportunity to enjoy the full breadth of the AGS curriculum and experience.

“The majority will now be joining our sixth form along with many other high achievers from our superb local feeder schools. We are looking forward to having them in school and I am sure they are equally enthusiastic.”

Stratford Girls Grammar School

Jacqui Cornell, headteacher at Stratford Girls Grammar School, said: “Our Year 11s have received grades that reflect the amazing hard work they have put in, they have done exceptionally well right across the board.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for them and we’re really looking forward to them joining our Sixth Form. We’ve had all of our Year 11s in today, we staggered them coming in by house, it’s been lovely to see them, today is all about the school offering support to the girls face to face.

“There were a lot of smiles today, lots of happy faces.”

Shipston School

Gavin Saunders, headteacher at Shipston High School, said: “Shipston High School congratulates our year 11 students on the fantastic GCSE results achieved this year. Students in year 11 have had an extremely challenging time since the cancellation of the usual examinations. These grades represent the hard work across the duration of their courses, and their commitment has been rewarded with impressive individual performances and strong results across the school. All students should be very proud.

“These results show the results of sustained hard work and the excellent progress students make at the school. After such a disrupted year, I am delighted that these results empower students to go on to fulfill their ambitions in education, training and employment.

“The school has a strong and consistent record of academic achievement. The school’s focus on quality education, and our work preparing students for adult life, will enable students to move onto a wide range of fulfilling careers. 2020 results demonstrate the strong academic focus of Shipston High School as these grades have been earned through sustained effort across five years in the school.

“This is also a day to remember the community spirit that has supported our young people through the most unusual of circumstances; students are encouraged and supported by their families, friends and school staff.

“All students should be congratulated. Well done to everyone, and very best wishes for your future endeavours.”