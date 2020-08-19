Sims switches to Mahindra Racing for new Formula E season

MOTORSPORT

ALEXANDER SIMS has joined Banbury-based Mahindra Racing from BMWi Andretti Motorsport ahead of the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Coughton, has been involved in Formula E since the series’s inception in 2014, initially testing cars before securing a race seat in season five with BMWi Andretti Motorsport.

Highlights in his first season included a pole position and second place finish in New York.

Sims had an impressive start to his second season, taking pole positions for both races of the opening round in Saudi Arabia and taking his maiden win in race two.

It also made him the first driver to take three consecutive pole positions in Formula E.

“I’m delighted to be joining Mahindra Racing and continuing my Formula E campaign,” said Sims.

“It is an exciting opportunity to bring on the team’s package and challenge for strong results.

“Promoting sustainability and electric mobility is important to me personally and competing in Formula E provides a strong, innovative and forward-looking platform to raise awareness.

“I want to thank BMWi Andretti Motorsport for all its support during the past two seasons and wish the team well for the future.

“It’s been a huge learning curve coming into Formula E – it’s such a different discipline in motorsport and brings with it great new challenges.

“I’m excited to continue learning and to use my knowledge to support Mahindra Racing in the upcoming seasons.”

The first round of the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will take place in Santiago, Chile, on 16th January and finish in London on 24th and 25th July.

The championship will be contested over 14 rounds in 12 cities around the world.