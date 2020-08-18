Police motorcycle courses designed to improve safety on county roads

Motorcyclists are being urged to sign up for Warwickshire Police’s Bikesafe initiative, aimed at cutting accidents and improving riding skills.

The one day workshops will restart in September and are also intended to raise awareness of the importance of progressing on to accredited post-test training.

The BikeSafe initiative offers bikers the opportunity to spend a day learning from advanced police motorcyclists and experience a professional police-observed ride with them to improve their riding skills, safety and enjoyment of riding their bike on the roads.

Workshops cost £65 and cover areas including rider attitude, collision causation, cornering, positioning, overtaking, observation, braking, hazard perception and use of gears.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle of Warwickshire Police said: “We’re very pleased to offer BikeSafe again in Warwickshire and look forward to working with bikers to ultimately reduce risk and reduce casualties on the roads. It’s an unfortunate reality that motorcyclists continue to be over-represented in collision figures, and injured or killed as a result of these collisions. Currently within Warwickshire, 40% of our fatal collision investigations involve a motorcyclist and we’re keen to do all we can to bring these figures down.”

BikeSafe starts in Warwickshire on Sunday 6 September and workshops will take place every Sunday up until 18 October at Leek Wootton. Spaces are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to book a place ASAP to avoid disappointment. To book, visit www.bikesafe.co.uk and search for Warwickshire Police.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said “I am pleased that BikeSafe is available again here in Warwickshire to help equip riders with the skills and experience they need to ride safely and reduce their vulnerability. It’s a great scheme and I would encourage all bikers to sign up for a course and then go on to take further training in the future.

“Reducing the numbers of casualties on our roads is one of my main priorities for the year ahead. I hope that BikeSafe, together with other schemes I will be supporting through the Road Safety Fund across a broad range of road users, will help to encourage people to modify their behaviour and reduce risk-taking, so that our roads can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”