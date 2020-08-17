The Farm fights back after flash floods

TEAM spirit ensured that The Farm at Snitterfield kept going throughout lockdown – but it was finally stopped in its tracks by the freak downpour early on Sunday evening.

But that same team spirit has meant the popular farm shop, restaurant and venue has only been forced to close for a single day – and will be back open tomorrow, Tuesday.

Staff were still on site when the heavens opened at 5pm yesterday, Sunday and The Farm, along with an area around Snitterfield, was among those places overwhelmed by the amount of water.

Photos on their Facebook page showed water pouring in at points where they had never had a problem before.

Business founder Charlie Wells said: “It was a complete shock to the system and I don’t think we could have done anything to stop it. It all happened in about six minutes.”

The team quickly got as much as they could up higher and away from the incoming rainwater and set about mopping it out of the doors that would send it away from the building.

The work went on for most of the evening and then they have been back today to carry on cleaning up.

They announced they would have to stay closed for today, Monday and pledged to be back tomorrow, Tuesday – and thanks to all that hard work they will be, at 8am.