Foodbank to launch summer food drive as demand for help soars

A summer food drive with a difference will begin on Thursday (20th August) to help Stratford Foodbank cope with a huge increase in demand.

The food drive will be held at Tesco on Birmingham Road between 20-23rd August and will be a little different to usual to comply with coronavirus safety restrictions.

Instead of Foodbank volunteers handing out shopping lists signs will be put up at the front of the store encouraging shoppers to remember the foodbank when they make their shop.

Tesco will also provide ready-made bags of food containing items that the Foodbank are currently most in need of which means that donations can be made swiftly and safely.

The food donated will be used by Stratford Foodbank in emergency food parcels for local people referred to the charity because they cannot afford to feed themselves.

Foodbank Manager Marion Homer said: “We are so grateful to Tesco for hosting a food drive for us during this challenging time as we are sadly we in need of the extra donations to support our work in the months ahead. During July the Foodbank provided a shocking 692 food parcels, almost treble the number we provided in July last year. During the summer we have been working closely with local churches, through the MakeLunch project, to deliver parcels to struggling families in Stratford and the surrounding villages.

“The full impact of the Covid 19 pandemic is still playing out, and by the government’s own analysis it will have a lasting impact on jobs, income levels, and health – and we are reluctantly preparing for a further increase in people facing financial difficulties. We are determined that the Foodbank will remain ready to play its role, but equally determined to challenge our need to do this.

“No parent wants to depend on charity to feed their children but it’s clear that our Foodbank is becoming the only option for a growing number of struggling families. The proof of this reality, which is faced by many in our local area, is borne out by our July data. In July 2019 we provided 76 children’s parcels, which represented 32% of all parcels distributed. In July 2020 we have provided a staggering 378 children’s parcels – almost four times as many – representing 54% of all parcels distributed.

“Through the commitment of our volunteers, and the generosity of our donors, we will continue to support those in crisis – but we do not believe a food bank referral should constitute a form of local welfare assistance. Warwickshire County Council is currently in receipt of a share of £63m of central government money designed to support those struggling as a result of the pandemic. We believe this new money should be spent delivering a rounded package of local welfare support offering income maximisation services, debt advice, and access to cash payments where possible, or vouchers. We look forward to seeing how WCC uses this money to directly support those most in need over the coming months.”