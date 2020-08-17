Stratford Boat Club glad to be back competing on the water

ROWING

AFTER such a long time without action on the water due to lockdown, Stratford Boat Club were pleased to be back on the Avon for their President’s Sculls competition at the weekend.

On Saturday morning members of the club’s junior squad were out nice and early to go for their draw in the contest.

Junior co-ordinator Steve Wellstead said: “Saturday morning saw some superb racing and some great support from the bank from parents and onlookers.

“The President’s Sculls competition has certainly energised the junior squad after a very frustrating year with the lack of water time.

“If Saturday’s racing is anything to go by, we’re in for some great semi-final and final races in the weeks to come.”

The original President’s Sculls trophy was initially presented by then captain Ian Cartwright to Derek Eardley in 2004 during his tenure as president of Stratford Boat Club to mark his many years of service and was to be raced for annually in coxed fours.

Over the years the competition faded from the calendar, but last year it was reinstated as an annual sculling competition in three categories – women, men and juniors.

This year there will be the addition of heats for the club’s ever-expanding adaptive squad.

Club president Paul Stanton said: “We hope the President’s Sculls will continue to inspire members to continue with sculling at a high level and further contribute to all sections of the club mixing and communicating with each other.”