Fraudsters try council tax email scam

FRAUDSTERS are attempting to scam people out of their personal details by offering a reduction in their council tax.

Officials from Stratford District Council issued an urgent warning to residents about the email scam, which has been dropping into people’s inboxes purporting to be from the government.

In reality, the council has no powers to suspend the collection of council tax and the emails are merely an attempt to get people to click on a link to a fraudulent website asking for personal details – including bank information.

The email is branded with official logos from the government and is signed from the “Government Digital Services Team”. A button invites recipients to claim a council tax reduction but the website it links to is a fraudulent copy of the genuine gov.uk website.

Cllr Jo Barker, holder of the council’s people portfolio, said: “It’s so sad to see an email scam using the pandemic as an opportunity to target vulnerable people.

“There are many people that may fall prey to this with very real money worries as many are furloughed or out of work and would welcome a reduction in their council tax and might assume this email is genuine.

“Many scams take advantage of the real financial support schemes put in place by the government to help people manage, and exploit people’s financial concerns, impersonating trusted organisations to trick them into giving away their money or information.

“The key is to stay alert. If something looks too good to be true, then chances are it’s a scam. And if you’re in any doubt then be sure to contact the district council.”

The council has already paid out more than £500,000 to 3,500 residents who receive local council tax support as part of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. It is also offering options to pay council tax over 12 months instead of the usual ten at no extra cost, or taking the annual two-month council tax “holiday” now, instead of in February and March.