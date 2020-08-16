Still no decision on Stratford Park and Ride re-opening

A decision about when Stratford Park and Ride will re-open has yet to be taken according to Warwickshire County Council.

This week the Herald asked the authority when commuters could expect to return to the facility after the issue was raised on social media.

The authority was unable to provide a date for any re-opening, but suggested it may be in a position to reveal an opening date in the autumn.

The council also declined to answer questions about whether a two-acre parcel of land within the Park and Ride car park had been sold, having originally been put up for sale in 2018.

Despite any such sale clearly being a matter of public interest, the county council refused to say whether the land was still up for sale, if it had been sold or if it had been sold, what it would be used for.

A spokesperson said that as it remained a commercial interest, the authority could not comment at this time.