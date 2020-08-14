RSC continues pop-up outdoor shows this weekend

THERE’S more free theatre on offer this weekend as the RSC continues its Shakespeare Snapshots programme of events in the Dell gardens in Stratford.

The performances – which are 45 minutes long and presented on a first come, first served basis – take place at 1pm and 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in August.

This week’s pop-up show is entitled Shakespeare’s Ode to Nature and features speeches, songs and sonnets inspired by the natural world, performed by actors from the company’s postponed productions of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors.

Up to 23 household groups, with a maximum of six people each, can attend in specially designated seating areas socially distanced on the grass, and there are additional standing spaces. Audiences are invited to take along a picnic rug or folding chairs – but also to check the RSC’s social media in case of bad weather cancellations at short notice.