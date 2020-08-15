Canal quarter and CCTV plans approved

The first long-awaited phase of Stratford’s new Canal Quarter development was given the go-ahead by planners last week.

The planning application, including plans for 500 new dwellings, a canalside park and more than 1,600 square metres of flexible floor space, was approved by the planning committee last Wednesday, subject to conditions.

It was submitted by St Joseph Homes and would involves the redevelopment of land off Timothy Bridge Road and the demolition of a number of buildings currently on the site.

The applicant says the project will create jobs, enhance biodiversity and enable the canal to be celebrated through the creation of the canalside park.

Stratford Town Council however did oppose the application arguing that too many dwellings were included and insufficient parking provided.

The same planning committee also approved seven new CCTV cameras to be installed across Stratford District as part of an £800,000 upgrade, a move supported by Warwickshire Police.

Three cameras are proposed in Stratford on Birmingham Road, Shipston Road and Seven Meadows Road, on lighting columns up to 8m high.

Similar cameras are also expected to be approved at the Big Meadow in Bidford, at two locations in Southam and in Wellesbourne adjacent to Loxley Close and the underpass.