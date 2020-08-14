Further break in at KES Manor Road sports pavilion

The sports pavilion at the King Edward VI School Playing Fields on Manor Road has been targeted by vandals, just days after it was previously broken into.

Last night a glass door at the listed pavilion was smashed and the kitchen inside vandalised.

It comes less than a week after the building was broken into and damage caused throughout the changing rooms.

On Sunday an unauthorised traveller encampment was established on the playing fields, which was subsequently moved on when bailiffs acting on behalf of the school served an eviction notice.

