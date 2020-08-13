Recapture your youth – and go back to the Phoenix Festival of 1996

THERE will be chance to recapture the magic of the legendary Phoenix Festival of 1996, tomorrow, Friday, evening, when one of the bands release a video of their performance there.

The 1996 event will be best remembered for David Bowie’s set on the main Phoenix Stage at the festival’s Long Marston Airfield home but also on the bill the same night was the up-and-coming Placebo.

Their appearance coincided with the release of their debut album but they had already captured Bowie’s attention and their paths crossed on a number of occasions, including a memorable performance of T Rex’s 20th Century Boy at the Brit Awards show in 1999.

But tomorrow evening it’s chance to go back to 1996 and see Placebo at the Phoenix as the band kicks off a series of eight shows under the banner of Lost Tapes, Summer Festival Lockdown Series.

These will be released on YouTube each Friday and as the band said: “We were very disappointed that we couldn’t play live for you this summer, but even so we wanted to go on tour.

“To replace us playing in person, we dug out some videos from the archives and are hosting our own ’summer tour.’ These are the ‘Lost Tapes’, a series of festival concerts spanning 24 years, some never seen before.”