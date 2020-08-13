After the flood… barriers back in place in Stratford town centre

THE carefully-crafted strategy for reorganising the traffic measures in Stratford town centre was blown off by course by Wednesday evening’s storms.

As Herald photographer Mark Williamson showed, the wild weather caused issues all around the town – and in Bridge Street the remaining barriers were also blown about.

The weather remains inclement today, Thursday but the barriers are safely back in place as this update from Mark shows.

Modifications to the traffic system had taken place on Monday and Tuesday evenings – and further changes are due to take place from Monday, more details in the new issue of the Herald, out today.