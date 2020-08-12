Highlighting the importance youths play in today’s society

TODAY, Wednesday, marks International Youth Day and the occasion is used to celebrate the potential of youngsters as partners in society as well as bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community.

Every 12th August, International Youth Day helps highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as drawing lessons on how their representation and engagement in politics can be significantly enhanced.

Cllr Edward Fitter (Quinton Ward) is a young member on Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

He first became involved with local government when he was co-opted onto Quinton Parish Council at the age of 23 and was then elected to the district council aged 25 last year.

Cllr Fitter said: “International Youth Day is a great moment to reflect on the great work young people do across the whole of Stratford-on-Avon.

“As a councillor I am able to help shape the local decisions that affect my community.

“I also have the opportunity to put my ideas into action to make where I live and Stratford District an even better place to live.

“I am learning lots about local government every day. The Officers at Stratford-on-Avon District Council are great and they offer me a lot of support and advice.

“I have also been given lots of responsibility, I now serve as vice-chairman of the regulatory committee and I am also involved with licensing, planning and member development.

“If you are a young person who wants to help shape local government and are interested in becoming a councillor, please feel free to email me at edward.fitter@stratford-dc.gov.uk or call or text on 07976 693080.”