Kay happy as Saints make it back-to-back wins

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United made it back-to-back wins when comfortably beating Woodford United 4-1 on Saturday in the second of their pre-season friendlies, writes David Hucker.

Despite having a first minute effort by new signing George Coombes ruled out for offside, Saints didn’t take long to establish their superiority, with last season’s leading scorer Levi Steele putting them in front with an 11th minute strike.

Ethan Champkins doubled the advantage in the 17th and Ellis Champkins then put them further ahead before Steele got his second to make it 4-0.

Although the Northampton Combination Premier side pulled one back before half-time, the game was effectively over as manager Richard Kay reflected afterwards.

“That was a superb performance in very hot conditions which was a testament to the fitness of the players” he said.

“We wanted a quick start, which is exactly what we got with four first-half goals and the second half was very much about managing the game.

“Their goal came from a cross which went into the top corner but, otherwise, they didn’t have a chance to speak of.”

On Thursday, Saints face higher level opposition for the first time when they travel to Northamptonshire to play Step Six club Long Buckby and, on Saturday, they host FC Stratford, who warmed up with an 8-0 win at Bretforton on Tuesday, in the first match at their new Bobby Hancocks Park stadium.

Saturday’s match will be played behind closed doors, meaning that the official opening of the new stadium will have to wait for a few weeks yet.