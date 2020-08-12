Johnson and Imperial Presence land Stratford’s feature race

HORSE RACING

IMPERIAL Presence and Richard Johnson made much of the running to land the £15,000 Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase, the feature event on Stratford’s nine-race card last Thursday evening, writes David Hucker.

It’s over two years since Imperial Presence last visited the winner’s enclosure, but the handicapper had given him a chance, dropping him to the same mark of 142 as for that Uttoxeter success, and he took full advantage, running on well to deny Fidux and More Buck’s.

Courtandbould created a favourable impression when winning at the last meeting and he followed up in the opening Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle, again making all the running in the hands of Paddy Brennan, who was recording his ninth winner of the season.

Bashful Boy, who was well supported in the betting prior to the off, gave chase from the final bend, but his effort proved in vain as Courtandbould ran on strongly for a seven-length success.

The lightly-raced Our Rodney had loomed up menacingly coming out of the back straight, but couldn’t find an extra gear when needed, although his chance will surely come.

Stan Sheppard made what proved to be a winning move when sending Getawaytonewbay into the lead when jumping the penultimate fence in the Watch On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase as, although favourite Court Jurado tried to bridge the gap, the leader wasn’t for stopping.

Outsider Simon The Great stepped up on his previous form to finish third and could win a similar race in the future.

There was a competitive looking field for the Visit racingtv.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle with Empreinte Reconce and See The Sea, who had made their seasonal debuts in the same race at Southwell last month, renewing rivalry.

Empreinte Reconce had finished tailed off that day, but she got much closer to See The Sea this time, although was still two lengths adrift at the line as Donald McCain’s mare confirmed her superiority, making all the running with champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Having taken over the running from Tel’art after the third flight, top-weight Rakhine State made a bold bid from the front in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

However, Tel’art came back for more with Nico de Boinville approaching the final jump to quickly go clear on the run-in and score by six lengths.

Favourite Seaborn ran out a decisive winner in the hands of Jamie Moore in the first division of the Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Hurdle and, although it was a closer run affair in the second, top-weight Glendun was always in control from the second-last flight.

Over Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon had just one runner at the meeting in Monty’s Award and, after taking over the lead coming out of the back straight, he galloped on well to deny Gentleman Moore in the Racecourse Live Streams On Racing TV Extra Handicap Chase.

The meeting may have started well for favourite backers, but it ended with a shock result In the National Hunt Flat Race as, in a slowly-run race, odds-on favourite Beholden failed to quicken past the two in front of him, as Presenting Yeats just beat Bucks Dream in a photo finish.