OMG Racing off to positive start in British Superbikes opener

MOTORSPORT

STRATFORD-based OMG Racing came away with some decent results at the opening round of the 2020 British Superbikes Championship held at Donington Park.

Qualifying proved to be a fruitful one for the Rich Energy sponsored team, with Héctor Barberá giving them their first front row start in British Superbikes, just 0.167s behind pole-sitter Jason O’Hallaran (McAMS Yamaha).

Meanwhile, Barberá’s team-mate Luke Mossey qualified for the first race in ninth with a time of 1:06.455.

Despite getting off to a good start, Barberá’s race came to an abrupt end on lap five due to a technical problem while Mossey drove a steady race, climbing up the order before crossing the line sixth.

The second race of the weekend proved to be a more difficult affair for the two drivers, with Barberá only able to finish in tenth while Mossey was lower down the order in 17th after lining up in eighth.

For the third and final race of the weekend, Barberá lined up in sixth place with Mossey down in 15th.

Barberá had a solid race and crossed the line in tenth before a late time penalty dropped him down a place into 11th.

Despite this, Barberá still managed to come away with the lap record, clocking 1:06.259 after a late charge.

As for Mossey, the 27-year-old was able to come home in 14th to give the team a double points finish.

After the first round of the championship, Mossey is 12th in the riders’ standings with 13 points while Barberá is close behind in 13th with 12 points.

The next round of the British Superbikes Championship takes place at Snetterton on 21st August to 23rd August.