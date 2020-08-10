Start made on Stratford road system changes

THE first signs of change to Stratford’s temporary road system are taking place this evening, Monday.

The range of measures have proved controversial since they were brought in to allow for social distancing as shops reopened.

The county council pledged to keep the system under review and after feedback from town centre businesses and shoppers was considered on 23rd July, the decision was taken to make some fundamental changes.

As previously reported in the Herald, alterations to Bridge Street, Wood Street and Greenhill Street, where no surfacing work is required, will be carried out between 6pm and 10pm, starting today and are due to be completed tomorrow, Tuesday.

Next week, beginning 17th August, where road closure and surface replacement is required, work will be carried out in Sheep Street, High Street, Chapel Street and Church Street.

The key revisions due to be in place at the end of the work:

Sheep Street, Chapel Street, Wood Street, Greenhill Street – remove all aspects of the temporary scheme and reinstate the permanent signs and markings, with the exception of the temporary bus stop on Wood Street.

Union Street – temporary scheme to stay, with the addition of two parking spaces (1hr), at the end of the taxi rank (Birmingham Road end). Additional ‘taxi’ markings are also required.

High Street – full closure from its junction with Bridge Street to its junction with Sheep Street, from 11am until 6pm seven days a week, with no deliveries permitted during this closure. Outside of these hours to be two-way traffic and previous parking restrictions.

Bridge Street – two-way traffic to be reinstated, removal of temporary central barrier, provide barriers from the golden post boxes to just past M&S to provide additional space for social distancing, echelon parking and one bus stop to be provided between L’Occitaine shop to the old BHS (1hr, no return 2hrs). Temporary barriers are to stay as they are on the Boots side. A gap in the barriers is required at a suitable location within the vicinity of Sainsbury’s to provide an informal crossing point with the provision of tactile paving and tarmac. The existing temporary trees to be situated either side of the tactile paving on both sides.

Gyratory – all cones to be removed.

The 20mph speed limit is to stay.

The right turn at the Arden Street signals is to stay.