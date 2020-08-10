Eviction notice served on Manor Road traveller group

An eviction order has been served on members of an unauthorised traveller encampment, which set up on the King Edward VI Playing Fields on Manor Road yesterday (Sunday).

At around 8pm officers received a number of reports that up to six caravans had set up camp within the sports fields, an area where similar unauthorised encampments have been established in the past.

Bennet Carr, headmaster at KES, said: “We have acted rapidly to deter this group, we have brought in bailiffs who served notice earlier today accompanied by the police, ordering them to move on by tomorrow afternoon.

“This is the fourth time in two years that this has happened and each time we have to pay the costs, it’s incredibly frustrating.”

