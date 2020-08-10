Shipston Cycling Club’s women-only rides hailed a huge success

CYCLING

THE newly-introduced women-only rides at Shipston Cycling Club have certainly gone down a storm.

The club is operating within British Cycling’s latest post-lockdown guidelines, and has so far organised three rides for potential new, or existing, female members.

Across the three rides, 50 people turned up to enjoy a fun and friendly early evening ride into the local countryside, with dedicated ride leaders making sure everyone kept safe and had a good time.

Ride leader Jan Spalding said: “We’re delighted with the response to these rides.

“Clearly lots of women have been getting back on their bikes during lockdown, and many ladies have told me they enjoyed both riding with other people and the guidance on offer”.

Many women have gone on to join the club since enjoying a free tryout, meaning Shipston CC has smashed through its initial target of 33 per cent female membership only a few months after setting it.

The club now has female members ranging in age from 16 to 60 and is now looking to achieve gender parity within its membership.

Club chairman Andy Smith added: “The club is going from strength to strength and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome our new members.

“We’re an inclusive club that’s open to all, and so these women-only rides have given us the chance to share our love of cycling with many who’ve not tried riding in a group before.”