Police reveal outcome of Barford skull investigations

POLICE have established the partial human skull found by the river in Barford in May has nothing to do with any current investigations.

After the grim discovery of the remains on the evening of 5th May, there had been a wait for further details to emerge with police confirming today, Friday, radiocarbon dating had shown the skull to be hundreds of years old.

Warwickshire Police DCI Caroline Corfield said: “Specialist tests have now confirmed the skull – which was found by a member of the public – is from the Medieval period of around 960-1150 AD.

“When the skull was originally discovered, we are aware there was some speculation that it could have been linked to a number of ongoing regional investigations.

“While we always maintained an open mind, it is now clear this is not the case and any families who were awaiting an update have been informed.”

The skull will now be used for forensic training purposes.