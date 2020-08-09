Visitors flock to Shakespeare’s Birthplace following symbolic re-opening

The months of lockdown do not appear to have dampened interest in the Shakespeare Birthplace, with the historic Stratford attraction operating at close to capacity when it re-opened last week.

The re-opening of the Birthplace on 1st August marked a symbolic step towards Stratford returning to normal and while it has not been possible to welcome quite as many visitors as before due to social distancing measures, demand for the tickets available has been pleasing to see.

A new advanced booking system is being enforced, while visitors must stick to a one-way system at the property.

Rachael O’Connor-Boyd, director of visitor experience at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), said: “There was a feeling a great joy and relief on Saturday that we were finally able to reopen the doors of the Birthplace.

“We were at near capacity over the weekend, but it’s important to remember that our visitor numbers are only a fraction of where they would normally be at this time of the year due to the Covid-safe measures we have in place.

“We are only at the beginning of our charity’s next chapter but are pleased to be able to play our part in the recovery of Stratford-upon-Avon and the wider UK tourism economy by reopening this important heritage site. Visitors can be reassured that they are coming to a safe environment and know that their support will help to ensure that we can keep Shakespeare’s tory alive in his home town for many generations to come.”

SBT relies on visitors to its properties for 98 per cent of its income, however the charity says it currently doesn’t make economic sense to re-open its other properties at this point.

However the re-opening of the Birthplace, very much the Trust’s flagship property, has been welcomed by businesses and residents alike.