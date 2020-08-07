Ragley Hall Game Fair rescheduled for next year

The organisers of the Game Fair at Ragley Hall have confirmed that the popular event will not return this September.

Under guidance from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Game Fair will instead take place between 23rd-25th July 2021.

James Gower, Managing Director of the Game Fair, said: “It is with great regret that I have had to make this decision.

“Nigel Huddleston, MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary at Sport, Heritage and Tourism at the Department, wrote to me to confirm that there was “no guarantee” that the phased reopening would happen in time.

“Without any such guarantee, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we bring have had to take this decision.

“But I am pleased to say that the associations and key sponsors when told reacted positively.”

Estate Director at Ragley Hall, Charles Granlund, said: “We support and understand the difficult decision that the team have had to make, but are excited to welcome The Game Fair family back to Ragley in 2021 and to become its new home for the next five years.”

BASC chief executive Ian Bell added “We have all been crossing our fingers for good news but it’s clear this will not come in time to guarantee us the outcome we all hoped for.”

“We support entirely The Game Fair’s decision to postpone the event and can confirm that we will be back as the event’s principal partner next year with significant energy and resources to make it the best Game Fair in living memory.”