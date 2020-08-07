Vandalism attack at Stratford School

Mindless vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at Stratford School, the third such attack in recent weeks.

The latest incident occurred at 1am on Thursday morning with the group causing significant damage to the school’s minibus and a CCTV camera.

Four individuals were spotted on CCTV and the school believes the same group was also responsible for the previous attacks.

Anyone with any information about Thursday’s incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 23/33084/20.