Vandalism attack at Stratford School

By
Ben Lugg
-
2
1352

Mindless vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at Stratford School, the third such attack in recent weeks.

The latest incident occurred at 1am on Thursday morning with the group causing significant damage to the school’s minibus and a CCTV camera.

Four individuals were spotted on CCTV and the school believes the same group was also responsible for the previous attacks.

Anyone with any information about Thursday’s incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 23/33084/20.

  • 1jamessmith1

    if it is the same hoodlums each time, a good birching and send them to Australia. Why don’t the police do the job that they are paid for, or are they to busy menacing people for not covering up???

  • johnie

    Morons with no future