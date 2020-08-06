Motor Museum putting on the West End style

THE British Motor Museum is gearing up to host a different kind of entertainment next month with an outdoor show called Voices of the West End.

It will be performed in the museum grounds on 25th, 26th and 27th September and will showcase music from some of the West End’s greatest musicals.

Performers include Earl Carpenter, who played Javert and John Owen-Jones, who played Jan Valjean, in Cameron Mackintosh’s 25th anniversary tour of Les Misérables.

Also taking part is Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in Wicked, plus Katie Hall who recently starred as Fantine in Les Misérables and has played Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera.

The performances are 90 minutes long with no interval and will take place on Friday, 25th September at 7pm, on the Saturday at 2pm and 7pm and on the Sunday at 6pm.

The show is a collaboration between Ginger Boy Productions and Birmingham Hippodrome, with the box office being managed by the latter, with details at www.birminghamhippodrome.com.

The chefs at the museum are making picnics and luxury hampers which can be pre-ordered along with a selection of wines to enjoy in style. These must be pre-ordered via the museum’s website and orders close on 16th August. On the event day there will also be a small food and drink area.

Museum managing director Jeff Coope said: “We are delighted to host Voices of the West End in a safe and socially distanced environment.

“We are always keen to support the arts especially in light of COVID-19 and we hope to attract an audience that might not have visited the Museum before to enjoy some superb musical theatre”.