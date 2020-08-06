Police arrest man allegedly driving the wrong way down the M40

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) after allegedly travelling the wrong way on the M40.

The man, from Tipton, was initially pulled over for allegedly committing a traffic offence on the M40.

As officers spoke to him on the hard shoulder he sped away, colliding with the police car before hitting speeds of 90mph as he fled through Warwick Services and then 100mph going the wrong way on the hard shoulder.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle before fleeing on foot before officers caught him and arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon (a baseball bat), assaulting a police officer and criminal damage. He was also detained on recall to prison.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 227 of 5 August 2020. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.