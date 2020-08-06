Drugs shock and so much more in this week’s Stratford Herald

By
Richard Howarth
-
4
981
This week's bumper edition of the Stratford Herald is out now, available in print and online

DRUGS dumped in popular dog walking areas are killing pets or leaving them seriously unwell and we’ve got the full story in this week’s Herald, out today, Thursday.

We’ve also got reports on government cash for a controversial riverside makeover, the RSC and SBT getting back in action, the new Shakespeare statue, a bumper new puzzles page, extra sports coverage – and so much more.

  • wicked messenger

    It’s a pity – the Herald is a fine local paper, but so difficult to find! I tried ordering a print copy – it never arrived. This week I paid for a couple of digital editions – there was no download. And it seems the Stratford branch of WH Smith no longer stocks it. Or not enough copies anyway. I’ve moved away from overcrowded, rundown Stratford – the Herald is the only aspect of life there that I miss!

    • 1jamessmith1

      Wicked messenger I’ll try to help you. The link to the down load edition/s that you paid for, could it be in your email spam collection? If you want a paper copy, is there a news paper shop near you that could deliver or reserve you a copy?

      • wicked messenger

        Nope. Nothing in my spam basket. In fact, now you mention it, I didn’t receive any email confirmation at all, let alone a download link. But I see George Boyden has helped himself to the payment from my PayPal account! As for our local Spar – they are reluctant enough to handle any newspapers, never mind orders for publications 20 miles away!

        • 1jamessmith1

          Dispute the payment with paypal. Is there only the one shop that you frequent regularly that could deliver/ reserve you a copy?