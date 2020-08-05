ROAD SCHEME: End of the great barrier grief

After fierce criticism, the Stratford coronavirus road scheme is to be largely scrapped in favour of a new toned-down plan – but one that sees the High Street pedestrianised for much of the day.

Over the last few weeks, it seemed that the only thing that councillors, residents and business people could agree on was that something had to change.

Opinion was divided on whether the scheme should be totally dumped or just rethought.

After some heated arguments, long meetings and much head-scratching, there is at last a plan afoot.

Announcing the change of tactic, Warwickshire County Council admitted it had been forced to bend to the will of local people – residents and business folk alike – who had been horrified at the clumsiness of the initial scheme. But it maintained that some of the problems occurred because it had acted quickly to implement the scheme, with the sudden reopening of shops sanctioned by the government in mid-June, and was always prepared to make adaptations if needed.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, the county council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have always said that we would listen to local stakeholders and take their views on board.

“We have been clear that, wherever possible, we would make adaptations in line with their feedback. Our foremost priority when these schemes were installed was public health and there has been wider support for measures that would support social distancing from many residents, which we have also taken on board.

“It’s pleasing that the businesses did not vote for a total removal and that a compromise could be reached.”

The original scheme was introduced by WCC in an attempt to provide greater safety measures during the pandemic. It was paid for by government emergency funding and the repurposing of EU funds, although the council said it was unable to confirm how much the scheme had cost so far.

Many residents have complained that the temporary measures were an ineffectual eyesore that caused unnecessary traffic chaos, while many businesses blamed them for operational difficulties and a continued downturn in trade.

Last Thursday, representatives of Warwickshire County Council, Stratford District Council, Stratford Town Council, Stratford Transport Group and Stratforward BID met to review the scheme in the wake of a wave of hostile feedback, which included a petition from 157 businesses demanding its removal.

After that meeting, a vote was put to local businesses – members of Stratforward BID – asking them to vote on two options: comprehensive alterations of the scheme, or abandoning it altogether.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the results were announced after 207 businesses cast their vote: 56 per cent voted for the alterations, beating the 44 per cent who would have preferred to scrap the scheme.

Changes will now go ahead but are still subject to legal approval, namely a traffic regulation order. It is anticipated that the new system will be introduced within ten days and it is expected to remain in place until at least the end of August.

There was finally a sign of unity in the town yesterday as news of the vote and the proposed changes was greeted with relief and optimism by councillors, businesses and others from the community, who assembled for a photograph for the Herald.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of Stratford District Council, said: “I know there has been some controversy about these measures but now is the time for the town to put that behind us, pull together and go in to bat promoting Stratford. The recovery will be tough and every town will be pushing hard to attract people to spend their money. We now need one Team Stratford if we are going to secure our futures.”

Business owner Courtney Gilbert, of the Cosy Chic Pet Boutique in Sheep Street, said: “I’m sure a lot of retailers will be feeling renewed hope in light of this decision. I’m happy that there has been a positive outcome and I’m glad that the petition gave the businesses a platform to voice their collective need for drastic change. It shouldn’t have taken this long or been this hard, but I am relieved that in the end we have been heard and received a positive outcome.”

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, said: “I am confident that we finally have a plan that strikes the right balance for businesses, local residents and visitors.

“Many of our member businesses, already on their knees because of lockdown, believed passionately that the Covid traffic scheme was making their efforts to try and recover their livelihoods impossible. Others felt that it was essential to make Stratford look and feel as safe as possible in order to try to encourage consumer confidence and entice people back into the town centre.

“Following weeks of discussions, meetings, surveys and monitoring, I think what we have now agreed takes account of both these stances.

“We have only been able to get to this point thanks to the huge efforts of our members engaging passionately with key local stakeholders.”

Stratford Mayor Cllr Tony Jackson said: “The town council considered the two options at its meeting last night and unanimously endorsed the joint decision to make comprehensive alterations to the current scheme.

“We welcome the fact that the new arrangement will be more palatable and welcoming, whilst ensuring that the town remains as safe as possible. I am particularly pleased to see that the new proposal to close High Street from 10am until 6pm complies with our neighbourhood development plan, which was subject to intense consultation.

“Undoubtedly, we are not out of the woods yet, and I would urge everyone to act responsibly and continue to observe social distancing.”

THESE are the details of the proposals, with Bridge Street and High Street: