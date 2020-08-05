Flying start for Century Motorsport at British GT opener

MOTORSPORT

CENTURY Motorsport got their British GT campaign off to a positive start with Am and Silver Class podiums in the season opener at Donington Park at the weekend.

As well as a full season entry in car No.43 with Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke and Ben Hurst, the Fenny Compton-based team had a second entry at the Cheshire circuit with Team Tegiwa duo Luke Sedzikowski and Dave Whitmore in car No.33.

Both Gordon-Colebrooke and Hurst showed improvements over the weekend and despite qualifying in seventh place (during both qualifying sessions), Gordon-Colebrooke and Hurst finished P6 in race one and then later claimed an impressive Silver Class podium result (fourth overall in GT4) in the second race of the weekend.

Having raced in Club Enduro for the last two years, Whitmore and Sedzikowski had made a huge step up at the weekend by competing in the world’s foremost domestic GT series.

Sedzikowski had his first experience of racing on slick tyres during Friday’s test session and despite the lack of testing in the BMW M4 GT4, both drivers were quick to learn the car and there was a noticeable difference in their sector times over the course of the weekend.

Being the only Am/Am pairing on the grid, the duo came away with an Am-Class winner’s trophy from each of the two races, with overall GT4 results of P8 and P6, after qualifying for both races in P9.

Whitmore and Sedzikowski will be making a return to British GT with Century Motorsport in September for the three-hour race at Donington Park.

The next round is in just two weekend’s time, also at Donington Park – the first of two Donington outings this season for the British GT Championship.

The team are feeling confident that Gordon-Colebrooke and Hurst will be fighting for a spot on the podium.