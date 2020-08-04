Children offered free cycle skills courses in Stratford

A free cycle skills course is being offered to children at Stratford Recreation Ground.

The course, organised by the district council, is aimed at children who would done their Bikeabily Level 1 and 2 over the summer term as Year 5 or Year 6 pupils, but have missed out due to school closures.

The courses take place each day from Monday 10 August to Friday 14 August and last all day, from 9am to 3pm and teach children, who can already ride, the skills needed to cycle safely on local roads.

Children are expected to bring their own bicycle and helmet and to dress appropriately for the weather.

To book visit the BikeRight! Website: https://www.bikeright.co.uk/sponsors/warwickshire/