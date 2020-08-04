Greig Leisure Centre set for official opening this Friday

Alcester’s new Greig Leisure Centre will have its official opening this Friday.

The centre has been welcoming customers since March, but on Friday Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi will officially open it



Improvements completed earlier this year include a new floodlit 3G football pitch and renovations to the gym, dance studio, sports hall and changing areas.

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, portfolio holder for communities, said: “The District Council is committed to providing first class sport and leisure facilities for everyone to enjoy and was committed to investing in the leisure facilities at the Greig.

“We are, with our contractor Everyone Active, delighted to be able to deliver quality leisure facilities and services at the Greig, encouraging more people to live healthier and active lifestyles, which the residents of Alcester and the surrounding villages will benefit from.”

Stratford District Council took control over the Greig in January, following a protracted battle in the courts with the Greig Trust.