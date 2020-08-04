Stage is set for this week’s Stratford Racecourse meeting

HORSE RACING

STRATFORD stages the first of two behind-closed-doors meetings this month on Thursday, with 88 declared runners for a nine-race card on going described as good, good to firm in places after watering of the track, writes David Hucker.

When jump racing resumed last month, field sizes were limited to 12 runners, but now all races can be run with the maximum permitted by the course safety requirements and 14 have been declared for the opening Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle, headed by Courtandbould, an impressive winner at the last meeting.

Next up is the Watch On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase in which Court Jurado, ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes, is an interesting runner.

Empriente Reconce and See The Sea share top weight in the Class 3 Visit racingtv.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, having both made their seasonal debut at Southwell on 1st July in the race won by Olly Murphy’s St Gallen.

The admirably consistent Sid Hoodie makes her seasonal debut and will love the fast ground.

She runs here in preference to Newton Abbot on Wednesday, but is 5lb higher than her last winning mark.

On The Quiet is the choice from three entries for Welsh trainer Evan Williams and, although Rose To Fame has not run since April 2019, her trainer Kim Bailey has few equals in preparing a horse ready to win first time out.

Glanvilles Guest’s only run over the course two years ago resulted in a fall, but she has won twice since then after transferring to the stable of Keiran Burke and would have a lively chance in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle over two-and-three-quarter miles.

The Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Hurdle has been divided into two with Musical Stardust looking to have a good each-way chance in the first and Olly Murphy’s Hurricane Hero, ridden by Richard Johnson, the pick in the second.

The most valuable race of the meeting is the £15,000 Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase in which Really Super and Fidux, first and second in Market Rasen’s Betway Summer Plate, renew rivalry.

The trip is an extended two-and-three-quarter miles for the Racecourse Live Streams On RacingTV Extra Handicap Chase and, although no match for Bbold last time, Dream Bolt might be good enough racing from the same handicap mark.

Owned and trained by Mick Channon, Beholden, beaten a short head when attempting back-to-back wins at Newton Abbot, sets the standard in the closing Watch Replays On racingtv.com Intermediate Open National Hunt Flat Race.

