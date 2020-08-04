Parents urged to not delay seeking medical help

HEALTH professionals in Coventry and Warwickshire are encouraging parents and carers to seek the urgent care and treatment their children need if they become unwell or injured.



The plea comes after evidence is emerging that children and families are not accessing medical advice as soon as they need it.

In a recent survey by the British Paediatric Surveillance Unit, 32 per cent of doctors surveyed said they had seen one or more child later than they would expect for their treatment/diagnosis.

Parents and carers are urged to use the NHS 111 service or contact their GP practice if they need medical advice for their child.

But they should call 999 or go to the nearest A&E department in a medical emergency without delay.

An emergency is when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk. Signs to look out for in children include:

– pale, mottled skin that is abnormally cold to touch

– pauses in breathing pattern, irregular breathing or grunting

– severe difficulty in breathing becoming agitated or unresponsive

– going blue around the lips

– has a fit/seizure

– becomes extremely distressed or unresponsive

– rash that does not disappear with pressure

Dr Imogen Staveley said: “If your child is unwell and you’re not sure what to do, please use NHS 111 or visit your local pharmacy for advice. NHS 111 can help direct you to the right care and are able to book an appointment with a GP if it is needed.

“It is really important that if you are advised that your child needs to attend A&E that you take them. The earlier they are seen, the better chance there is of treating their symptoms.”