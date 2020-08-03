Moreton on the lookout for future farmers

MORETON Show has launched an online fancy dress competition for children this summer.

Organisers are looking for the ‘Best Dressed Young Farmer’ and the winner will receive a family ticket to Moreton Show 2021.

Rose Smith said: ‘We’re so sad that we had to cancel this year’s show because of the Covid-19 pandemic but we decided we’d still like to have some fun for the children.

‘The next generation is important to the future of the show. Over the next few weeks, we’re staging some fun competitions so that children can still enjoy themselves with Moreton Show.’

It is looking for photos of children dressed as farmers and entries should be sent to competitions@moretonshow.co.uk

Full details can be found on the news section at: www.moretonshow.co.uk

The event celebrated its 70th anniversary last year and is aiming to be back next year on Saturday, September 4th.