RSPCA fears over dumped pets after lockdown

ABANDONED animals are set for a surge as the RSPCA fears fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The animal charity is bracing itself for a big rise in dumped pets amid concerns that owners are struggling to look after them during the pandemic.

Typically, the RSPCA sees an aban- donment peak in the summer months. In England, between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA, which accounted for 30 per cent of all animals reported abandoned that year.

In Warwickshire alone, the charity received 179 reports about dumped animals during the summer months last year.

This year, the RSPCA is preparing itself for an even bigger impact after the easing of lockdown and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and has already launched an emergency appeal to continue its rescue work.