RSPCA fears over dumped pets after lockdown

ABANDONED animals are set for a surge as the RSPCA fears fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
The animal charity is bracing itself for a big rise in dumped pets amid concerns that owners are struggling to look after them during the pandemic.
Typically, the RSPCA sees an aban- donment peak in the summer months. In England, between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA, which accounted for 30 per cent of all animals reported abandoned that year.
In Warwickshire alone, the charity received 179 reports about dumped animals during the summer months last year.
This year, the RSPCA is preparing itself for an even bigger impact after the easing of lockdown and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and has already launched an emergency appeal to continue its rescue work.
During the nearly four months since lockdown began, the RSPCA has received reports about 3,492 abandoned animals – about 40 calls a day – including 1,509 dogs, 1,165 cats, 299 small furry animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets, and 275 exotic pets.
Dermot Murphy, head of the charity’s animal rescue teams, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals.
“Fortunately, during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets. However, we are worried that as lockdown eases and people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially, we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.
“Sadly, summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people going away on holiday, abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”
RSPCA rescue teams have been working throughout lockdown after being classified as essential key workers. The numbers of animals being cared for by the charity has risen by more than 1,500 to 5,600 during the pandemic.
Dermot added: “This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA. Despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis.
“I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis – please don’t abandon them now.”