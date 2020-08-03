Biltcliffe takes on Alcester captaincy

RUGBY UNION

ALCESTER RFC have announced their new club captain and vice-captains ahead of the 2020/21 season, writes Amy Flynn.

Max Biltcliffe steps up to the role as club captain after coming through the junior ranks at the Kings Coughton club as well as being a prominent figure in recent years.

Biltcliffe has played various positions on the field during his time at the club, appearing in most positions in the backs before recently moving into the pack.

He has also proven useful with his kicking boots and has been seen to slot over Alcester’s extra points between the uprights.

The 30-year-old has selected Phill Birks and Jamie Harland as his vice-captains. Birks previously captained the side back in 2010 whilst Harland has been one of Alcester’s top try scorers for the past few seasons.

Alcester are fortunate to see David Miles continue into his second season as head coach while fly half Ed Gough has stepped up to the position of player-coach, assisting Miles in his duties as preparations for the new campaign are well under way.

The first week of pre-season training saw 25 players, including the pleasant return of some old faces participate in socially-distanced fitness and drills.

Pre-season training is every Thursday from 7pm for all players 17 and over.

New players are welcome with no previous rugby experience needed.

Alcester are committed to the safety and welfare of its players and supporters and are following government and RFU guidelines closely to map their return to rugby as well as the subsequent opening of their facilities which will happen in due course.