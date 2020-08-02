EXCLUSIVE: Pheasant plucked from closure as new hotel chain takes over

THERE was widespread dismay in May when the much-loved Charlecote Pheasant Hotel was closed after its parent company went into administration – but it is now set to reopen on Tuesday under new ownership.

The hotel had become part of the Specialist Leisure Group, probably next known for coach travel brands such as Shearings and National Holidays. It was part of what was known as Coast & Country Hotels which were all closed as part of administration process.

At a time of great uncertainty for the whole leisure industry there was hope somewhere as renowned as the Pheasant would be brought back to life – but no certainty of how and when that would happen.

But the answer is now clear – the 70-bedroom hotel has been taken on by the much smaller Vine Hotels business and will reopen this Tuesday, 4th August.

The new owners will reinstate the jobs of 12 staff members who were made redundant with the closure, including general manager John McGhee and other key management positions.

Additionally, they will create three new roles immediately and further new roles in the coming months as it builds up the business again.

Chief executive Garin Davies said:” I am delighted that we have added the Charlecote Pheasant Hotel to the Vine Hotels family.

“It was clearly a popular local business and occupies a superb location for visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon and the Warwickshire countryside.

“We see its excellent potential and have developed a comprehensive marketing and customer service strategy to secure long-term commercial success for the hotel.

“The last few months have also presented a difficult time for many of the hotel’s dedicated staff members, so the fact that we can welcome so many of them back is something that I am particularly pleased about.

“We will be supporting them now in adding the necessary Covid-19 safety measures and preparing the hotel, to allow us to welcome guests once again from Tuesday.”

Mr Davies has spoken exclusively to the Herald about his plans – see this week’s paper for more.