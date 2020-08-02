Toad is on the road!

Stratford theatre company Tread the Boards hit the road this weekend for their outdoor tour of that fabulous summery classic The Wind in the Willows.

The played Binton Social Club on Saturday; and today (Sunday) they are at Studley Cricket Club at 3pm and 6pm. Tomorrow (Monday) they are at Cox’s Yard. Dates from next weekend are: Saturday, 8th August – Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sunday, 9th August – Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Thursday, 13th August – Salford Hall Hotel, 3pm; Friday, 14th August – Studley Cricket Club, 3pm, 6pm; Saturday, 15th August – Ettington Community Centre, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sunday, 16th August – Ettington Community Centre, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Friday, 21st August – Bearley Sports and Social Club, 3pm, and Talton Mill, 6pm; Sunday, 23rd August – Aston Hall, Birmingham, 3pm & 6pm; Monday, 24th to Thursday, 27th August – Swan Theatre, Worcester, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Saturday, 29th August – Henley in Arden Sports Club, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm; Sunday, 30th August – Stratford Hospital, 12pm, 2pm and Stoneleigh Abbey, 6pm; Monday, 31st August – Snitterfield Sports Club, 12pm, 3pm, 6pm.

More dates to be confirmed.

Tickets must be booked in advance at www.theattictheatre.co.uk