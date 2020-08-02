Cold beer delivered to your doorstep… now there’s an idea

There aren’t many businesses that could be successfully launched during lockdown, but one Stratford couple have brewed up a success.

From their home in Mason’s Court, Dave Moore and Sam Thorp began Ya-Bard, a company delivering ice-cold craft beer and cider on the day it’s ordered.

Dave said: “We’ve been doing really well. There’s a reasonable market out there – people like the idea.” Before coming to Stratford, Dave and Sam renovated a farmhouse in France and he worked as a mechanic and while she helped plan weddings.

He said: “We always want to do something for ourselves and so that’s a bit of a push for us. I like beer, and Stratford doesn’t have anything like this, so we went for it.”

He added that he was full of admiration for the Ale House, which sells mainly cask ales from its Greenhill Street location. Ya-Bard concentrates on beers made by specialist microbreweries – and the next step is for the business is to open a shop at 13 Rother Street, which is awaiting permission and licensing from the council. “It will be a sort of posh off-licence,” explained Dave. “We’re going to have four or five craft beers and ciders in a tasting room at the back.”

The couple originally planned to open the off-licence in August, but it looks as though it will now be September. Dave added: “That suits us. With social distancing still uncertain, we want us and our customers to feel safe.”