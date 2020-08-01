The RSC stump up some great outdoors entertainment

The RSC returned to live performance today (Saturday) as a small company of actors performed at the Dell Garden, just behind the Swan Theatre.

Featuring actors from the RSC’s postponed productions of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors, the 45-minute performance proved a perfect tonic following the arts drought forced by lockdown.

Well-known scenes and speeches sequed into sonnets in a clever and entertaining way, and there was an air of jollity and celebration as both actors and audience relished the novelty of live theatre.

The troupe used an old tree stump as a handy stage, while the audience sat in socially distanced ‘bubbles’ – love heart outlines sprayed on the grass that could accommodate up to six.

Running from Friday to Sunday until the end of the month, Shakespeare Snapshots will take place for 45 minutes at 1pm and 3pm each day.

Performances are on first come, first served basis, plus some standing spaces.

See Thursday’s Herald to find out what the audience made of the show.