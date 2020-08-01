Young boy and girl injured in Friday car accident

A boy and teenage girl were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on blue lights and sirens after a two-car collision in Evesham on Friday which left their vehicle in a ditch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police at 10:44am (Friday) to Cheltenham Road. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care car, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, they found two vehicles that had been in collision. One of the cars had rolled over and was in a ditch as a result.

”A woman, boy and teenage girl were out of that car. The girl suffered serious injuries and was taken by land ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.

“The boy was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was also conveyed to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, in a separate ambulance. The woman, who was the driver, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and also required hospital treatment.

“The driver of the other car involved, a man, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”