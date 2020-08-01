Coronavirus symptoms? Get a test!

STAY vigilant and get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus – that’s the message to Warwickshire residents after a fall in the number of people getting tested.

The symptoms of coronavirus may be mild for many people for whom going for a test may then seem an inconvenience – but the reminder has been issued to stress it’s essential if you have a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

If you have any of those symptoms or feel you have put yourself at risk of exposure to Covid-19, the message is simple – you must get a test as part of the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There are a number of mobile testing units in Warwickshire. You can attend a drive through or walk-in service or have a test delivered to your door.

The county council’s director of public health, Shade Agboola said: “With the reopening of many businesses in the last few weeks, we have seen more and more people out in communities mixing together.

“As a result of this we are now seeing an increase in cases across the UK, which is a stark reminder that the virus has not gone away.

“Whilst figures continue to remain relatively low in Warwickshire, we are also starting to see a fall in the number of people being tested.

“This could be down to a number of factors, but until more is known, we cannot be complacent. So please, let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire.

“Continue to social distance, especially in public places, wear a face covering, unless you are exempt and wash your hands regularly, especially when you return home from outside and if you have symptoms, stay at home and get a test.

“t’s not just older people who are impacted by the virus. Our data shows an increase in those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, so no one is immune from the infection. Only by working together can we reduce the spread of Covid-19 and help to keep Warwickshire safer.”

For more information on staying safe or to book a test visit:www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus