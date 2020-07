Today was officially the hottest day of the year in Stratford District with the weather station at Wellesbourne Airfield recording a sweltering 35.3 degrees earlier this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, today has been the third hottest day in the UK ever, reaching 37.8 degrees at London Heathrow.

Wellesbourne’s temperature came close to its record high of 36.2 degrees, recorded on the 25th July last year.