Rooftop masonry crashes to the ground on Bridge Street

Masonry was sent crashing to the ground on Bridge Street this week, reported to have been caused by people trespassing on the rooftops in the early hours of the morning.

A significant section of masonry fell from the roof of Tesco Express early on Thursday morning, though luckily no-one was believed to have been hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police, said: “At 1.52am yesterday we received a report of some smashed roof tiles outside a shop in Bridge St. The alarm was also going off inside the shop. Council informed because of potential danger to public. It is being treated as a crime. Anyone with information that could help with enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 31 of 30 July 2020.”

Between 1.45am and 2.30am on the same night a group of three males also slipped the moorings of a boat in the marina close to the Crown Plaza Hotel.

Boat furniture was thrown into the water, planters were kicked over, but no damage was caused to the boat.

If anyone has any information on this incident call 101 quoting incident 77 of 30th July.

Police have declined to say whether they are linking both incidents.