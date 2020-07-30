ADVERT: Stratford businesses sign up to half price meal scheme

The Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme will launch on Monday, offering diners a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Designed to support the nation’s restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars, discounts will be available every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August (up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner) at participating businesses.

The discount will automatically be available at those establishments taking part, who will than claim the money back from the Government.

Diners will get the discount regardless of how many times in August they visit a participating business.

You will not need a voucher to take part in the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers or discounts.

To view the full list of those taking part, visit the Government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/get-a-discount-with-the-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme

Some of those taking part in Stratford include:

Hotel Du Vin

Loxleys

The Ferry (Alveston)

The Boat house

The Tramway

The Squirrel

The Masons Arms

Bonds

Caffe Vineria

Thespians

The New Inn (Clifford Chambers)