Antiques Road Trip pulls into Stratford

The Herald came across an unusual sight on a quiet Tuesday morning in Stratford last week – television’s Antiques Road Trip being filmed. It made sense as the nation must have watched everything during the screen-hungry lockdown, and new shows are desperately needed to keep us goggleboxers satisfied.

Experts Tim Medhurst, right, and Philip Serrell posed outside the Henley Street Antique Centre, where they were competing to find the best bargains to sell at auction – the one who makes the most profit is declared the winner of that episode. The duo refused to divulge what they had bought on the grounds that the BBC wouldn’t want them to share any spoilers.