Police are appealing for witnesses after a significant amount of damage was caused to the tarmac at the playground in Shipston this weekend.

The damage was caused at the Shipston Sports Club playground off London Road, between 9pm on Saturday (25th July) and 10am on Sunday (26th July).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by telephone on 101, on the website at www.warwickshire.police.uk or by emailing ruralwatch@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk