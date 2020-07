Stratford District Council’s four swimming pools will re-open this Saturday, 1st August.

The pools, located at the leisure centres in Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Studley have all been closed since March.

However Everyone Active, the operator of the centres, has been working to implement the necessary social distancing, cleaning and hygiene measures to enable them to welcome staff and customers safely.

For more details visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/reopeningmeasures/