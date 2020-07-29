Teenager arrested in suspected daylight drug deal

A TEENAGER and an older man were arrested after police noticed a suspected drug deal taking place in broad daylight in Stratford.

Officers on patrol from the South Warwickshire vehicle crime team spotted the activity in Evesham Place at around 4pm on Sunday and arrested a 30-year-old man from the town. The officers seized what they believed was heroin and crack cocaine and the man was held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A nearby property was searched, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy from West Bromwich on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs. Police seized what they believed was heroin and crack cocaine, plus a number of phones, cash and cannabis.

Both the man and the boy have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting incident 243 of 26th July 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.