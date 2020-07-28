Live performance back at RSC outdoor space from this Saturday

This morning (Tuesday) the RSC has just announced its first post-lockdown performances. A new series of free outdoor performances will take place in the Dell Gardens from this Saturday.

Running from Friday to Sunday until the end of the month, Shakespeare Snapshots will take place for 45 minutes at 1pm and 3pm each day.

These high-energy family-friendly performances will be different each week, taking inspiration from well-known Shakespearean texts and themes and featuring actors from the RSC’s postponed productions of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors.

Featuring a mixture of socially-distanced speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s best-loved plays, these fun, fast-paced, no-frills performances are the perfect re-introduction to live theatre and are suitable for Shakespeare enthusiasts, newcomers and Stratford day-trippers.

Performances will be first come, first served, with space for up to eight household groups (maximum six people each), plus some standing spaces.

For more on this story see this Thursday’s Herald.